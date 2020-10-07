Post budget discussions
A $500 million stimulus to the agricultural sector in 2021 and the sale of National Petroleum Gas Stations are just two of the announcements, coming out of this year's budget presentation. The finance minister The minister also announced a proposal to divest the Port, leaving just the running of the ferry service in State hands. Dr. Roger Hosein Economist based at the University of the West Indies, and Economist and Former PNM Gov't Minister Mariano Browne joined us to discuss.
NP Gas stations for sale
The Petroleum Dealers Association is applauding Government's budget decision to offer all National Petroleum Marketing Company gas stations for sale to the private sector. Additionally, the Minister said yesterday that help will be provided to some dealers and concessionaires, for the acquiring of gas stations. Robin Naraynsingh of the Petroleum Dealers Association joined us.
Dissecting the numbers: Budget 2021
Chambers are expressing cautious optimism, others are calling for proper tax collection and some are praising the provision of $50 million for the acquisition of computers for needy students. We continued to get feedback from Monday's budget. Members of the UWI Economics Society Ruqayyah Scott President- The Economics Society of UWI, Dana Sookdeo Vice President- The Economics Society of UWI and Sachin Dookie Public Relations Officer- The Economics Society of UWI joined us to discuss.
FIFA Normalization Committee disbanded
The heat in football is only getting hotter, following an order to pay security fees to the local high court FIFA has decided to disband its normalization committee. Funding has also ceased which means that coaches will have to wait a bit longer for monies owed to them. Brent Sancho Interim Pro League chairman and Founder/ CEO at Central Football Club joined us to share his thoughts.