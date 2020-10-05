Dissecting the numbers

Agriculture is expected to be a major priority this time around in the budget presentation. The Covid-19 pandemic has put the issue of food security as a major talking point and Agriculture, as a key component to diversifying the economy. 

Budget expectations.

Energy Chamber on budget

The energy sector has been the most dominate in our country for decades. In the unpredictable world of Covid-19 and present energy position of T&T, how can we revive the energy sector?

National Security and the budget

Though it no longer accounts for the largest share of the budget, national security continues to be a priority concern in T&T. What are some recommendations to improve our national security strategy?

Flu shot season

Just about everyone's focus is on health and staying healthy during the pandemic. While Covid-19 is the primary concern, the Ministry is hoping they can also have the population focus on flu prevention. 

Comedic icon Sprangalang has died

Dennis 'Sprangalang' Hall passed away on Friday at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex having celebrated his 72nd birthday on Wednesday. Nicholas Lutchmansingh looks back at the legacy of a multi-talented son of the soil.

In these times when bad news seems to be the new normal…tonight we take you away to some feel good news of little good deeds that can make a great big impact.

The Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has announced that the country is seeing a 35% decrease in the number of COVID-19 Cases.

Good news for "gaza". Residents of Jacob Hill La Horquetta known as 'Gaza' received a much welcomed visit from their newly elected MP Foster Cummings.