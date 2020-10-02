Youth Economics
This week's budget spotlight highlighted a number of areas the government hopes to address. Effective tax collection, the postponement of the February 2021 carnival and no devaluation of the TT dollar are some of the highlights. We checked in with some members of UWI Economics Society to get their thoughts ahead of Monday's budget. Bradley Osbourne-Research Analyst of the Economics Society, UWI, Shardia Murray-Member of the Economics Society, UWI and Dietrich Mohammed Member of the Economics Society, UWI
Youth pre budget discussion
What are some of their concerns and what are the possible solutions? We were joined by three panelists: Chrisette Benjamin a final year student at UWI St.Augustine Campus pursuing a BSC in International Relations and minoring in Social Policy Planning and Development. She participated in the 2020 Young Woman In Leadership Parliament Sitting where she served as Opposition Chief Whip, Dana Persad a first year Medical Student at the University of the West Indies, Mona Jamaica. She is a former National and Regional Youth Parliamentarian and served as the first Speaker of the House at the Young Women in Leadership all female parliamentary sitting earlier this year, and Jaysen Francis is the CEO of Shufffran Consulting Company. He is a lecturer of Entrepreneurship Management at Youth Training and Employment Programme, the manager of the Carenage Homework Centre under the Ministry of Community Development and a member of Cabinet appointed National Board of Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship.
Dissecting the numbers: Budget 2021
Most major sporting activities are on a pause as a result of Covid-19, so what exactly is the future of sports? Monday's Budget Presentation is likely to see a reduction in the disbursement to just about every sector. Brian Lewis- President of T&T Olympic Committee joined us to discuss.
Our patois our culture
The month of October may be known for a lot of things but, how many of you know that it's also World Kwéyòl month. T&T has a rich Kwéyòl history resulting in a patois that has it's roots in just about every culture that set foot on the island. In commemoration of World Kwéyòl month, we have brought back our series ' Our Culture, Our Patois' that received positive feedback when we debuted in 2018. Michelle Mora-Foderingham, Trinidad Patois Facilitator and Nnamdi Hodge- Trinidad Patios Teacher, Caribbean Yard Campus joined us.
Covid19 update
There are currently 1,865 active cases in T&T while 76 deaths have been recorded. On a brighter note, 1,067 people were discharged from public health facilities and 1,562 recovered community cases have been recorded.