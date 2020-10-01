Dissecting the numbers
Agriculture has long been listed as a priority but many in sector, would tend to disagree. During the pandemic, many citizens returned to "planting the land" as echoed by Lord Shorty in his classic Calypso. What is needed especially as we face the challenges of Covid-19?
Managing the giant African snail
Food sustainability continues to be a focus worldwide and therefore, anything that threatens it is automatically an enemy. That's the case with the giant African snail, one of the world's most destructive land snails. It destroys everything from vegetable crops to forest trees. The snails are present locally and the Ministry of Agriculture is seeing help from the public to eradicate this pest. What can we do?
Int'l day of older persons
Today marks the 30th anniversary of the United Nations International Day of Older Persons. It's a category of persons that can often be forgotten and now with the Coronavirus Pandemic, their wellbeing is even more critical as they fall into a high at risk group. Under the them 'Pandemics: Do They Change How We Address Age and Ageing?"'
Sculpting the millennial mind
Well if it's one thing this year has reminded us of is, that change is always constant. Adapting, starting over and adjusting are all areas we struggle with at times...and may need a boost to help us " get there". Author and Development Coach Daniel Francis is still making waves with her debut book' The Millennial Mind' which has sold almost 1000 copies to date. On the heels of that, he has produced a self-development program entitled: Sculpting your Millennial Mind: 14 Keys to Unlocking Your Full Potential.
Int'l & Regional updates
US President Donald Trump has backed away from his remarks about a far-right group, after a chaotic and bitter first presidential debate. During the exchange with Democratic rival Joe Biden, Trump appeared to avoid denouncing the group, which calls itself the "Proud Boys". Trump later said that the Proud Boys group, which many consider a hate group, should let law enforcement do its work, adding he does not know what they are. Here is more from Al Jazeera.