Post Budget Discussions
There is a lot on the table to discuss in relation to the 2020/2021 fiscal package and its impact on the economy, especially in the midst of a pandemic. How wide is the gap between the government's financial plans and implementation? What are the possible solutions to boost the economy?
TEDX Port of Spain
TEDX Port of Spain conference 2020 is happening virtually on October 24th, as it also commemorates its 10th year anniversary. This year's theme is entitled: Fearless.
UN Spotlight Initiative
The United Nations' Spotlight initiative is geared towards tackling incidences of family and gender based violence in Trinidad and Tobago. In light of an increase in gender based violence as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, the UN, with the support of NGO's has rolled out several interventions to assist women, girls and families.
Gustazos TT Launch
Gustazos' E-commerce site launches in Trinidad and Tobago. Gustazos which means 'unique experience, promises to bring together "the best customers the market has to offer with the best businesses the markets have to offer. Gustazos has a presence in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Panama, Canary Islands and Jamaica, GUSTAZOS will provide local businesses with another channel through which they can increase brand awareness, sales and improve cash flow.
Calypso History Month
'Calypso….Beyond Boundaries and Borders' is the theme for Calypso History Month, as the Trinbago Unified Calypsonian's Organisation - TUCO celebrates its 19th Edition of Calypso History. This year's activities are set virtually due to COVID 19.