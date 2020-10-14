Duke: Do not listen to the Prime Minister
A call to disregard the scolding of public servants received from the Prime Minister in relation to their work ethic. It comes from Public Services Association President Watson Duke. He accuses 'the powers that be' of playing games to sign off on a Memorandum of Agreement which would see workers who are faced with certain challenges, get time off with pay.
United TTFA Judgement
After the delay of the court ruling for the United Trinidad and Tobago Football Association vs FIFA, United TTFA came out on top, as the court ruled in its favour.
Angostura Awards
Now in its second installment, the House of Angostura is hosting its Champions Award programme for 2020. The programme first stared in 2018 and seeks to celebrate and hightlight citizens of Trinidad and Tobago who give of themselves to a noble cause. It will be broadcasted live on television and social media on December 12th.
International Update
Many US states are seeing historic levels of early voting three weeks before the November 3rd presidential elections. More than 10 million people have already mailed in or dropped off their votes in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump has repeatedly criticised mail-in voting, claiming it leads to fraud.