WASA rate review initiated

The average household is in for increased water rates as Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales tells the Lower House a rate review for WASA will be initiated. That's not all, the Agency is also due for urgent intervention.

Used car dealers Association

Used car dealers will face the removal of all tax concessions as announced in the 2020/2021 budget presentation, how will that affect business for car dealers?

TTPS Information Drive

Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us. 

Credit Union Day

The month of October is a special one globally for the Credit Union Movement. What is the role of the financial institution particularly, during these unfavourable economic conditions?

Forward Forty

No stranger to the media, joining us via zoom is Judettte Coward, a former journalist, PR Consultant and Communications Executive with over 20 years of experience. She is the Founder and CEO / Chief Content Inspirer of Forward Forty which owns, SIMPLIFY. Simplify is Forward Forty's membership digital platform specifically designed for Caribbean female entrepreneurs who are building their brands and businesses online.

Flu Season Is Upon Us

It's a contagious respiratory illness/virus that can affect your nose, throat and at times your lungs, causing mild to severe illness and at times lead to death and it's not Covid 19...

AG Says 100 Murders Less Without SOE

A major reduction in the murder rate this year so far compared to the same period last year was accomplished without a State of Emergency says the Attorney General.

You Can Be Charged

The Office of the Chief Secretary (OCS) reminds the public that restrictions pertaining to sea bathing as outlined in the Legal Notice No. 339, The Public Health Ordinance...