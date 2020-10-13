WASA rate review initiated
The average household is in for increased water rates as Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales tells the Lower House a rate review for WASA will be initiated. That's not all, the Agency is also due for urgent intervention.
Used car dealers Association
Used car dealers will face the removal of all tax concessions as announced in the 2020/2021 budget presentation, how will that affect business for car dealers?
TTPS Information Drive
Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us.
Credit Union Day
The month of October is a special one globally for the Credit Union Movement. What is the role of the financial institution particularly, during these unfavourable economic conditions?
Forward Forty
No stranger to the media, joining us via zoom is Judettte Coward, a former journalist, PR Consultant and Communications Executive with over 20 years of experience. She is the Founder and CEO / Chief Content Inspirer of Forward Forty which owns, SIMPLIFY. Simplify is Forward Forty's membership digital platform specifically designed for Caribbean female entrepreneurs who are building their brands and businesses online.