Post Budget Discussion/ PM address

In the past week we have explored various reactions and views on the 2021 budget presentation, and while some have welcomed and supported certain aspects of the budget, others have voiced their concerns.  Political Analyst, Dr Winford James joined us via Zoom to give a political perspective on the fiscal package 2021.

Community spotlight over statistics

A campaign entitled Stories over Statistics: Life Lessons Learned in School is an initiative that seeks to help reduce Students' anxiety around results time. It also encourages them to embrace and share their school story, regardless of the school they are placed in or the grades received. 

APNU + AFC responds to allegations

Aubrey Norton, Senior Coalition Member of APNU+AFC in Guyana, joined us via zoom to discuss a number on issues surrounding the recently concluded budget debate, matters of social interested and allegations surrounding the Kaieteur and Canje Oil Blocks in the weeks leading up to the 2015 General and Regional Elections.

Caribbean Natural Resources Institute

Caribbean Natural Resources Institute is seeking the government's intervention to get on board in signing and ratifying a groundbreaking regional treaty to reestablish Trinidad and Tobago as a leader in the region in its environmental goals. 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Past 7 Days On 6!

Past 7 Days On 6!

The 2021 budget was read, government to sell all State-owned gas stations and liberalise the fuel market… Girls topped the SEA and the limit on public gatherings was increased to 10, as the number of new COVID cases continue to decline

WHO Advises Against Lockdown Measures

WHO Advises Against Lockdown Measures

The World Health Organization is advising countries AGAINST lockdown measures in the global fight against COVID-19. In an interview with British magazine The Spectator, David Nabarro, World Health Organization special envoy for Covid-19, urged countries to develop better systems for controlling the deadly virus, so as to get their economies going again and get on with their lives.

Duke To Workers: If They Cut Your Pay, Call Me!

Duke To Workers: If They Cut Your Pay, Call Me!

Well needless to say President of PSA and NATUC, Watson Duke, is not pleased with the Prime Minister's comments on Saturday that public service workers are abusing the rotation system, due to "the weak management" in the service.

Three Killed In Highway Crash

Three Killed In Highway Crash

The families of three people, woke up to tragic news, this morning. A highway crash, in Chaguanas, has left three people dead. The crash happened, this morning, along the Uriah Butler Highway. TV6 spoke with the family, of one of the victims.

Sir Hilary On Reparations

Sir Hilary On Reparations

International Day for Reparations will be observed tomorrow, October 12th. On Sunday, the NGC Bocas Lit Fest hosted a one-on-one online conversation with CARICOM Reparations Commission Chairman Sir Hilary Beckles.