Union and Minister meet over Port issues
Port Cargo Workers at the Port of Port of Spain downed their tools yesterday refusing to work in conditions they say are placing their health and lives at risk. This comes as a deadline to meet their demands ended on Monday. It was only a couple weeks ago, industrial action by port workers crippled the workflow for three days. The union says the authority has not kept its word. The agreement between parties in 2015 to introduce new work practices have not materialized neither has the mutually agreed 12% wage/salary for the period 2014 to 2017 , according to union president Michael Annisette.
Fire Services International Men's Day activities
In case you are not aware, International Men's Day on the 19 November was founded in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh a history lecturer here at University of the West Indies St. Augustine. The T&T Fire Service is doing its part to commemorate the event by hosting activities beginning this Saturday, with a Father and Son Dinner. It will take place at the headquarters of the Fire Services at a cost of $150.
Champions of Business Awards
We have been leading you up to the 'Champions Of Business ' Awards Ceremony and Cocktail Reception over the past few weeks , the event takes place this Friday at NAPA. It's a celebration of all within the business community hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
RSC Tech Club FIFA Tournament
In keeping with its mandate to develop and support technology clubs in schools, Restore A Sense of I Can will host the RSC TECH CLUB FIFA TOURNAMENT- Finals on Saturday at UWI SPEC CENTRE. The free event begins at 10 am and include: Webinars Tech expos and camps and e-Sports and gaming sessions.
TUCO's East Zone Young Creole Tribute
Tuco East Zone will host a tribute concert on Friday for veteran Calypsonian Wilfred Barker better known as 'Young Creole'. The event takes place at Spots Entertainment Centre Arima from 8 pm, the cost is $100. And this is all a part of Calypso History Month observances.
Marijuana Legislation this month
The marijuana decriminalisation legislation could come before parliament this month. The attorney general made the announcement during a PNM local government public meeting in San Fernando last night.