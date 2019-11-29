Political Landscape

We are in election season, the first will be on Monday with Local Government. Have the parties clearly signaled their plans on how they will treat will local government if elected ? Political Commentator Ralph Maraj joined us via telephone.

TTFA New Executive

A new executive is at the helm of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association following Sunday's election. We were joined by a couple members, William Wallace- TTFA President and Clynt Taylor- Vice President.

Digicel Foundation: Moments are better shared

Moments are Better Shared is a Digicel Foundation initiative, aimed at providing tangible support to families and individuals in need. How will persons be selected?

Latin Caribbean Folk Music Festival

The second annual Latin Caribbean Folk Music Festival, LATCAFest happens today at Uncorked located on Tragarete Road. The event is hosted by the Tourism Information Products and Services Ltd.Tickets are priced at, $150 for General , $200 at the door and $300 Special Reserved.

Tobago Day 2019

Tobago Day is observed annually on December 4th but, the activities goes beyond just one day. The activities include the Tobago Day Awards.

Trincity Community Football Tournament

The Inter-Avenue Football League was launched earlier this month and now the final is scheduled for 7 PM today at the Montague Recreation Ground. The community initiative is the brainchild of the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for Arouca/Maloney.

INSIDE BUSINESS, CHOOSING A VEHICLE

Christmas is just around the corner and you're probably hoping to gift yourself a new ride. It's exciting, but there are also many things to consider.

CIC Lab Gets Upgrade

St. Mary's College has gotten an upgrade and refurbishment to its physics lab, courtesy a past student of the school who now resides abroad. It was done as a way of giving back for something he considers valuable. Alicia Boucher has the details.

Fuel Supply for 2020 and Beyond says Imbert

An assurance from the Finance Minister that as the refinery at Point-a-Pierre remains out of operation, the supply of gasoline and diesel that is being imported is assured for next year and beyond.

Obika sticking to his position

Senator Taharqa Obika who was ushered out of the Upper House on Tuesday, is maintaining his position that Minister Young's actions toward him are racist and If he's denying saying the "a" word, he's lying.