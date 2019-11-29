Political Landscape
We are in election season, the first will be on Monday with Local Government. Have the parties clearly signaled their plans on how they will treat will local government if elected ? Political Commentator Ralph Maraj joined us via telephone.
TTFA New Executive
A new executive is at the helm of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association following Sunday's election. We were joined by a couple members, William Wallace- TTFA President and Clynt Taylor- Vice President.
Digicel Foundation: Moments are better shared
Moments are Better Shared is a Digicel Foundation initiative, aimed at providing tangible support to families and individuals in need. How will persons be selected?
Latin Caribbean Folk Music Festival
The second annual Latin Caribbean Folk Music Festival, LATCAFest happens today at Uncorked located on Tragarete Road. The event is hosted by the Tourism Information Products and Services Ltd.Tickets are priced at, $150 for General , $200 at the door and $300 Special Reserved.
Tobago Day 2019
Tobago Day is observed annually on December 4th but, the activities goes beyond just one day. The activities include the Tobago Day Awards.
Trincity Community Football Tournament
The Inter-Avenue Football League was launched earlier this month and now the final is scheduled for 7 PM today at the Montague Recreation Ground. The community initiative is the brainchild of the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for Arouca/Maloney.