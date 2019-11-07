Current Affairs

It's been a week dominated by the Darryl Smith Saga, a blame game regarding Swine Flu Death statistics and in current affairs..Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith told the media yesterday that There are no links showing Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley received an i­llic­it pay­ment from A&V Drilling through a Mi­a­mi-based bank, based on preliminary investigations. Ralph Maraj joined us on the telephone

NAPSPA inaugural awards

The inaugural Principal of the Year Awards hosted by the National Primary Schools Principal's Association is scheduled for Saturday at SAPA from 6:30 PM. The aim is to motivate and acknowledge principals for their efforts over the years in the teaching sector.

Flowers, Fashion, Tea

The St. Margaret's Church & Parish Hall, Belmont will host Flowers, Fashion and Tea this Saturday under the Patronage of Mrs. Noor Hassanali. The event begins at 2 PM and the cost is $125.

30th Anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall

The anniversary of the Fall of the Berlin will observed on Saturday. Here in Trinidad and Tobago the occasion will be marked with a week of events bringing together artists, students and civil society to explore themes of working together for peace and stability. On Saturday they are hosting a free event at the Big Black Box.

CARICON The Global Carnival Convention

Canicon is the brainchild of Four eminent Carnival and Event companies.It's a carnival convention that seeks to draw practitioners and stakeholders to discuss and explore the Business of Carnival. It takes place tomorrow at NAPA, the cost is $500.

Jazz Noel

Curtain Call TT is inviting an audience to Experience "Trini Christmas magic" On November 17th. Jazz Noel features Mavis John, Lord Relator, Candice Alcantara and more at the Central Bank Auditorium from 6PM. Tickets are $250. , Reserved you pay $300.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CJ Clinton Bernard Laid to Rest

CJ Clinton Bernard Laid to Rest

Recipient of the highest national award , former Chief Justice Clinton Bernard who made vast contributions to the legal fraternity was sent off a cheerful good bye as close family and friends gathered at the Church of the Assumption in Maraval.

High Seas: Day in the Life of a TTCG Patrol

High Seas: Day in the Life of a TTCG Patrol

Following months of intense criticism by the public following the influx of illegal Venezuelan migrants and the deaths of five fishermen in Carli Bay, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard is lowering their veil of secrecy to show just how complicated their job sometimes becomes.