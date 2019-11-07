Current Affairs
It's been a week dominated by the Darryl Smith Saga, a blame game regarding Swine Flu Death statistics and in current affairs..Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith told the media yesterday that There are no links showing Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley received an illicit payment from A&V Drilling through a Miami-based bank, based on preliminary investigations. Ralph Maraj joined us on the telephone
NAPSPA inaugural awards
The inaugural Principal of the Year Awards hosted by the National Primary Schools Principal's Association is scheduled for Saturday at SAPA from 6:30 PM. The aim is to motivate and acknowledge principals for their efforts over the years in the teaching sector.
Flowers, Fashion, Tea
The St. Margaret's Church & Parish Hall, Belmont will host Flowers, Fashion and Tea this Saturday under the Patronage of Mrs. Noor Hassanali. The event begins at 2 PM and the cost is $125.
30th Anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall
The anniversary of the Fall of the Berlin will observed on Saturday. Here in Trinidad and Tobago the occasion will be marked with a week of events bringing together artists, students and civil society to explore themes of working together for peace and stability. On Saturday they are hosting a free event at the Big Black Box.
CARICON The Global Carnival Convention
Canicon is the brainchild of Four eminent Carnival and Event companies.It's a carnival convention that seeks to draw practitioners and stakeholders to discuss and explore the Business of Carnival. It takes place tomorrow at NAPA, the cost is $500.
Jazz Noel
Curtain Call TT is inviting an audience to Experience "Trini Christmas magic" On November 17th. Jazz Noel features Mavis John, Lord Relator, Candice Alcantara and more at the Central Bank Auditorium from 6PM. Tickets are $250. , Reserved you pay $300.