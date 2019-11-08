TTFA Elections
the race for the TTFA Elections is on and Richard Ferguson is one of those contesting the seat of President. He told the media that he plans to work with all members of the football fraternity if successful and has plan to pay off the debt faced by the TTFA.
UTT High Performance Sport Unit
Home grown and based athletes have become popularized in T&T due to the success stories of Jehue Gordon, Keshorn Walcott, Jereem Richards and more. The Academy of Sport, High Performance Unit was established at the University of Trinidad and Tobago in 2007. The programme exposes student-athletes to cutting edge training and development techniques.
Seizure Awareness Foundation
The Seizure Awareness Foundation is hosting a free conference this Sunday at the Central bank auditorium, to commemorate Epilepsy Awareness Month. Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that affects over 65 million people worldwide and just over 40,000 thousand persons living right here in Trinidad and Tobago.
Diabetes Association of T&T
The Diabetes Association of T&T is hosting a series of events in commemoration of Diabetes Awareness Month. They include: a Run and Walk on the 10th, a symposium on the 23rd and a fundraising Dinner and Dance Ball at Paria Suites Hotel on the 30th.
Diamond League Meetings Cut
Diamond League meetings will no longer feature the 200m, 3,000m steeplechase, discus or triple jump at all of its events in 2020. Athletics' governing body the IAAF said it did research on the popularity of events and wished to cut the length of meetings for a "90-minute broadcast". Ato Boldon joined us via the telephone to discuss.