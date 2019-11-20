Have Your Say- Bail bill
Senators express reservation on the Bail Amendment Bill which seeks outline circumstances for which bail can be denied to citizens. As reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine explains, deficiencies like lack of trust in police, lack of resources and the motive behind the amendment took centre stage.
UNC Candidates
UNC representatives Michelle Benjamin- Incumbent UNC Councillor, Alvin Daniel- UNC Local Gov't Representative and Sachin Maharaj - UNC Local Gov't Representative all joined us on set.
The life and legacy of Sat Maharaj
Hundreds flocked to the SDMS Headquarters to pay tribute to the man, described as a giant among men and a champion of the Hindu and Indian community. Secretary General of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, Sat Maharaj, was laid to rest yesterday with a public ceremony and cremation - marking the end of his life, and the eternity of his legacy.
International Men's Day Consultation
International Men's Day was observed yesterday, on Friday, the Single Father's Association will host a consultation entitled "Fatherhood + Men + Boys".It begins AT 2:30 PM at the Ministry Of Works and Transport Car Park in Chaguanas.
TT Youth Philharmonic Orchestra
The Trinidad and Tobago Youth Philharmonic Orchestra is at it again , this time with the event entitled "With A Christmas Heart". The fundraising event will go towards the purchase of land in the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation for the construction of the Caribbean's first Music Academy-the TTYP Music Academy. The event is this weekend at NAPA , cost is $100, $200, Special Reserved $300.
Tea for cause
'Tea For A Cause' is a fundraiser in aid of raising cancer awareness hosted by he Herbarium Ltd. It's on The organisation have successfully completed three community outreach events this year Valentine Karaoke and SEA Students have talent. Sunday's event is at Robertson Street in San Fernando at a cost of $200