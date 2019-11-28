Police Association
Crime and security continues to be a major concern for the citizens including members of the TTPS.The Police Association believes that all must be done to ensure that officers are able to effectively perform their duties without any form of obstruction. Some of the areas of concern are: the Searching of Police Officers at Court, for example at Sangre Grande, the Proposed Amendment to Police Act , the Bail Amendment and of course the unfortunate death of Police Cyclist PC Ramsey.
Public Education & Information Drive
The annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign began internationally on Monday and concludes on December 10th with the intention of highlighting three major observances.International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women which was on Monday,World AIDS Day- December coming up on Sunday and Human Rights Day on December 10th .
MOH Vaccine Drive
The Ministry of Health is continuing its Vaccination drive, Terrence Deyalsingh the Minister of Health and Dr. Joanne Paul the Head of Paediatric Emergency joined us on set.
Gloria 10th Spanish Flamenco Christmas Concert
The Embassy of Spain will host its tenth annual Spanish Christmas Concert on December 4th at the Lord Kitchener Auditorium NAPA. The concert is Embassy's main cultural event, which serves to add a taste of Spain to the festive season, as well as support a local NGO and their cause .This year, they have teamed up to bring awareness to the Coalition Against Domestic Violence . Tickets for the event is $125.
Red Force at Super 50