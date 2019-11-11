Have Your Say
We're 3 weeks away from the Local Government Election. Viewers called in to share their thoughts on Local Government in their various communities.
Fraud probe at Agricultural Society
The Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat told the Express that he was alarmed by the findings of an audit committee from the Ministry of Finance into the Agricultural Society. The report recommended that the Minister should follow-up with the TTPS' Fraud Squad and consider commissioning a forensic audit into the entity.
Caribbean Airlines branded fares
Caribbean Airlines is seeking to improve its travel experience for customers by offering a range of Caribbean branded fares. The changes took effect from last Thursday and include a variety of brand options namely: LITE, CLASSIC, FLEX, BIZ and BIZ FLEX.
Build and renovate smarter in 2020
Domus is the leading Caribbean uPVC window, door and outdoor product manufacturing company in the Eastern Caribbean. They have four offices: St Maarten, Trinidad where they have recently opened a new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, Antigua and St Kitts. On November 30th , the company will host its first seminar entitled "Build and Renovate Smarter in 2020 ".
Exhale: Fundraising Concert
Denise Charles is hoping for public support this Thursday as she seeks to raise funds for her medical expenses.Exhale will feature.a mix of poetry and music at City Hall Port of Spain. The cost is $120.
Prisons Service Inter Station Debate
Starting off as a simple exercise at the Port of Spain Prison as part of Debbie Jacob's English class, debating among prison inmates developed into a programme, and has since become the Inter-station Debate Competition.