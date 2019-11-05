Political Landscape
On Sunday, the Movement For Social Justice revealed their candidates for the upcoming Local Government Elections on December 2nd. What are some of the areas of priority for the MSJ ? Political leader David Abdullah joined us on set to discuss.
TTPS Information Drive
Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us on set.
Caribbean Lifestyle Diabetes Centre
The Caribbean Lifestyle Diabetes Centre has launched an awareness drive in commemoration of Diabetes Awareness Month. A free health fair will be held on November 14th.
Sorrel Food Festival
Tis the season for Sorrel. The seasonal fruit is a major hit around this time of year, from sorrel chutney , sorrel cake, sorrel drink and much more. The T&T Natural Artisans will be hosting a Sorrel Food Festival on November 17th at Eddie Hart Grounds.