Current Affairs: Darryl Smith
The Attorney General is defending the Prime Minister, saying his stories all check out. The AG told reporters the sexual harassment report into former Sport Minister, Darryl Smith was thrown out on the grounds of "Maxwellisation."
Have Your Say
The local government election is heating up as, come Sunday, both the People's National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC) will be launching their election campaigns and presenting their 139 candidates.
Business Breakfast
The annual Guardian Group Shine 5K & 10K Charity Walk /Run is scheduled for November 30th. This is the fifth year and theme is '5 Years Shining Bright'.
College Mania
Camp mania is an initiative of College Mania TV Limited. The youth-based organization is currently on a health and wellness drive to encourage tertiary level students be more proactive towards their health.
Panorama 2020
The Single Pan Panorama preliminaries are scheduled to begin today, in keeping with Pan Trinbago's vision of giving each category recognition. Pan Trinbago maintains that there is "no season" for the national instrument and believes the single pan competition will blend nicely with the other indigenous sounds of the season.