Political landscape
Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal says the UNC is in full support of the TTPS seeking out Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower, Christopher Wylie, for questioning. He made it clear that his party has never had any dealings with the company and denied all of the allegations made in Mr Wylie's book. Senator Anita Haynes joined us via the telephone.
YARA Ammonia Plant to close
Condemnation from the Opposition following the announcement that YARA Trinidad Ltd intends to close one of the three ammonia plants that it operates on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate by December 31 2019. They are calling on Energy Minister Franklin Khan to make a statement and warning citizens to "brace" themselves for what may happen next.
El Socorro Centre for Wildlife Conservation
The El Socorro Centre for Wildlife Conservation are hosting two events this month. The first is a Raptor Training Workshop on Sunday from 9 am and the second is a Oiled wildlife response training workshop on the 24th.
Crown Talk
It's an event open to both male and female happening on Sunday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. It's a conference dealing with all aspects of life including health , personal development and business. The cost is $150 and it is hosted by Jeanelle Phillip, the Founder, Amarante Life and Love Event Consultancy
A Tribute to Nappy Mayers
A Tribute Concert for the late Richard "Nappy" Mayers will take place tomorrow at Kaiso Blues Cafe, appropriately themed "Ole Time Days". His son Levi, is seeking to keep his father's legacy alive bring bringing together a collection of artistes and renown musicians for the tribute.