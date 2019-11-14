Political Landscape
Let's jump straight into our interviews, United National Congress PRO, Senator Anita Haynes joins us via telephone. The Opposition is refuting claims made by Cambridge Analytica whistle blower Christopher Wylie that it was involved with data mining during their term in office.
POA at Joint Select Committee
Yesterday's Public Meeting of the Joint Select Committee on National Security dealt with the status arising out of the Prison Break investigations of July 2015.
Integrated Arts and Technology Programme
The Integrated Arts and Technology Project will host a showcase exhibition today from 8:30 am at the National Energy Skills Centre in Couva. With the help of the US Embassy, the project was first implemented in selected schools with the aim of improving the students' overall performance in the classroom.
Simona the Production
Great Harvest Ministries will host 'Simona' a theatre production this Sunday at Little Carib Theatre.It starts at 7 pm and the cost is $150. The play is set in 1858, post the abolishment of slavery, Simona Olivia Solarin a young Caribbean woman dreams of returning to the land of her birth.
Arrive Alive
World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims will be observed on Sunday 17th of this month. Advocacy group Arrive Alive will host an event the day before, at the Queen's Park Savannah-. The solidarity walk and ride begins at 2:30 PM.
World Diabetes Day
Today is World Diabetes Day, and The Diabetes Association of T&T is hosting a series of outreach events today at various branches. As customary for Diabetes Awareness Month, the Association is hosting a series of activities.