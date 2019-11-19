International Men's Day
'Making a difference for men and boys' is the theme of this year's International Men's Day celebration. For decades activists around the world have argued that not enough attention is being placed on males therefore creating a gender bias.On set to share their perspective on where we are in T&T and how wider society can better help the males in our society.
TTPS Information Drive
Today's conversation focused on Firearms and ammunition, police use of force.
More International recognition for Trinidad's cocoa
T&T Farmers have once again copped international acclaim as we took me the top prize at the recent International Cocoa Awards France.The T&T farmers placed first out of 223 entries from 55 countries at the bi-annual event. This year's awards also saw the Cocoa Development Company exhibited a national booth at the Salon du Chocolat for the first time, to showcase T&T's cocoa beans and locally produced chocolates.
Page to stage
Danielle Delon, the Director of NGC Bocas Children's Lit Fest to tell us more about "Page To Stage" that's happening tomorrow.