International Men's Day

'Making a difference for men and boys' is the theme of this year's International Men's Day celebration. For decades activists around the world have argued that not enough attention is being placed on males therefore creating a gender bias.On set to share their perspective on where we are in T&T and how wider society can better help the males in our society.

TTPS Information Drive

Today's conversation focused on Firearms and ammunition, police use of force.

More International recognition for Trinidad's cocoa

T&T Farmers have once again copped international acclaim as we took me the top prize at the re­cent­ In­ter­na­tion­al Co­coa Awards France.The T&T farm­ers placed first out of 223 en­tries from 55 coun­tries at the bi-annual event. This year's awards also saw the Co­coa De­vel­op­ment Com­pa­ny ex­hib­it­ed a na­tion­al booth at the Sa­lon du Choco­lat for the first time, to show­case T&T's co­coa beans and lo­cal­ly pro­duced choco­lates.

Page to stage

Danielle Delon, the Director of NGC Bocas Children's Lit Fest to tell us more about "Page To Stage" that's happening tomorrow.

