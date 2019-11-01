Current Affairs
entor Anita Haynes Public Relations Officer for the United National Congress joined us on set to give us the Opposition's perspectives on the recent developments at the JCS in relations to energy affairs.
Dangerous Drugs Awareness
The Ministry of National Security seeks to address drug related matters in Trinidad and Tobago. Recently, we heard of a drug labelled "the Zesser Pill" that causes severe adverse physical and mental behavioural reactions in users.
Archdiosese of POS
The Archdiocese of Port of Spain Altar Servers Council is hosting its National Altar Servers Mass, on Sunday 17th November, at the Minor Basilica Cathedral of the Immaculate.
Community Mediation Division Open House
The Community Mediation Services Division is having its Mediation Service Open House, today, at the North Mediation Centre, JOBCO Building - Frederick Street. The Division seeks to increase the number of self-referred clients, to create a culture where alternative, peaceful methods of conflict resolution are used before going to the courts.
The Oratory Foundation
The Oratory Foundation is putting on an event entitled; Oratory 24 – Neighbours. It is taking place tomorrow, at Naparima Bowl San Fernando from 7pm.The Oratory Foundation is an institution designed to groom and perfect students in the areas of poetry, oratory and dramatic performance.
The Esimaje Foundation
The Esimaje Foundation is hosting its "Dr. for a Cause' annual fundraiser which is in support the Cradle to Career Pipeline Initiative. The Cradle to Career Pipeline initiative seeks to prepare children for a successful future where education is a priority from early childhood to after Secondary School. The event is scheduled for 10th November, at the Hyatt Regency, cost: $1000.