Garcia on maxi taxi drivers
The non-payment to the Maxi-Taxi Concessionaires Association for the transportation of schoolchildren took a new twist, when other maxi-taxi associations have pledged their support in tomorrow's strike action. The Public Transportation Service Corporation says they've completed all claim forms submitted by the drivers and submitted them to the Ministry of Education, who will then process and send to the ministry of Finance.
T&T's Natural gas production on the rise
Some of this nation's key revenue earning exports including LNG produced in Point Fortrin as well ammonia and methanol procuded in Point Lisas are made from natural gas. In 2015, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley first spoke of a natural gas supply shortage that he said threatened the local economy. During a press confernece held by the Energy Minister on Wednesday ..a report from US based firm Ryder Scott gives details of local gas reserves for 2018.
Kick crime out football tournament
"KICK CRIME OUT " is a football tournament organized by the The Ministry of National Security, National Crime Prevention Programme. It's On Saturday at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in collaboration with the Diego Martin Regional Complex.
We say yes youth expo
We Say Y.E.S. Organization & UWI Roytec will host a Youth Expo on Saturday at the Cruise Ship Complex.We Say Yes is a non-profit organization that focuses on youth programmes in East POS , Arima and Tobago.
Panorama Single Pan Finals
The National Panorama 2019-2020 Single Pan Band finals is on Saturday at the Queen's Park Savannah from 6 PM. This is all a part of a festival organized by Pan Trinbago to expand the Panorama product outside the usual carnival season. Did steelband lovers take to the initiative at last week's semi-finals and how is in store on the final night?
Silver Christmas
This inaugural event was created to give senior citizens an opportunity for seniors to mix and mingle. Many times social events cater to a younger demographic , leaving those passed a certain age little no no options for recreation. 'Silver Christmas' is an event that hopes to create that fun and engaging atmosphere for seniors for the holiday season. It's on December 8th , the cost is $250.