Hurricane Dorian has made landfall in the Bahamas we brought you some updates during the course of the show.
Today is the start of the new School term after the July/August Vacation and the Ministry of Education has issued a release on Sunday which states that The Minister of Education Anthony Garcia is hopeful that five schools which were under repairs should be completed in time for today's reopening of the school term.
Also on today's agenda, Attorney- at- Law Martin Daly joined us over the telephone to shed some light on the Sedition Laws of Trinidad and Tobago. We spoke with Political Analyst Dr. Winford James to get his perspectives on the political climate with all the latest developments.
We brought you live broadcast of The Traffic & Patrol Branch of T&T Police Service's press conference on the traffic plan for the reopening of the new school term.
Later on, In our Business Breakfast segment we heard about the 7th Caribbean Facilities Management Conference & Expo
All that and more on today's show including representatives Adio Innovative Limited and World Beauty Health Festival will be here and told us of their upcoming events.