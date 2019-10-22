Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan was on set to discuss at length issues ranging from flooding to announcements made in the budget,. The Minister will responded to them all including claims from the SWWTU on Monday's show.
Also on the show was acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar for our weekly conversation with the police.
All that and more including, information about Bri Celestin In Concert with Saxophonist Tony Paul plus Okechi Birbal, who is one of the Belmont Zone Coordinators of the Darryl Rajpaul Cup, Small Goal Football Competition visited TV6 studios.
The football initiative which was the brain child of the now deceased Councillor of Belmont East, Darryl Rajpaul. The Cup was formerly known as the 'Port of Spain Small Goal Competition' but was renamed The Darryl Rajpaul Cup in honour of the Councillor's passing and The Opposition United National Congress have filed a constitutional claim challenging the failure of Finance Minister Colm Imbert in his capacity as chairman of the Joint Select Committee on Energy Affairs to convene a meeting of the JSC for close to two years.
Polticial Commentator Ralph Maraj joined us to discuss further.