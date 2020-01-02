Representatives of the Employers Consultative Association joined us on set. In the Central Bank's Monetary Policy Announcement for December, that the number of persons retrenched during January to October 2019 rose by 27 per cent year-on-year. We got the views of our guests Keston Nancoo – Chairman, Employers Consultative Association and Farzan Ali – Vice Chairman Employers Consultative Association on that and the issue of productivity in the country.
Also on the show, former Planning Minister and Caroni Central MP Dr. Bhoendradatt Tewarie was here to discuss the political landscape.
Sharon Inglefield, activist group Arrive Alive is advocating that more can be done to curb road traffic accidents. The organization says that utility poles are poorly positioned on some of our main roads and highways which can result in road accidents. The group has some concerns about the recently passed amendments to the dangerous Drugs Act and the carnival season is now in full swing and the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation is gearing up to host their annual 'Start De Carnival Cooler Fete'. It's the first event hosted by TUCO for the 2020 season, the cost is $100. And it's happening at the Queen's Park Savannah.
How confident are they about carnival 2020? We were joined by two executive members, Steve "Ras Kommanda" Pascall the Public Relations Officer and Trustee Joseph Adams.