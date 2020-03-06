Medical Association
We have been discussing the COVID 19 for quite some time in our efforts to keep the public informed, today, the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association joined us on set to give us an update and their perspectives on COVID-19.
In her own words
Today, we are highlighting 26 year-old Terriann Baker, a student of the Institute of International Relations at UWI. She is pursuing a Masters in Global Studies and is currently employed as a Graduate Research Assistant at the Office of the Parliament of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. She assists in the planning and coordination of the National Youth Parliament and has done so for the last four (4) years.
MIC Institute of Technology
MIC Institute of Technology, an agency of the Ministry of Education, is a training provider and offers Technical and Vocational Training, as well as, Industry and Communication Services.
Artiste's Forum
In our Artiste Forum, we were joined by Sekel Mc Intosh, Soca Monarch in the National Schools Soca Monarch. Also joining us was Trevor Mc Intosh - Sekel's Father.
St. George's College
St. George's College is putting on its Inter-School Rugby Tournament entitled -Tackle it: Rugby 7's on Friday 13th March at the St George's College grounds.
Freetown Collective
Freetown Collective's band has launched its very own debut Soca EP on Ash Wednesday. Feel the Love, which was done in collaboration with DJ Private Ryan, is just one of five songs included in the EP alongside some of Freetown Collective's newer productions, such as "We Bad". Freetown Collective aims to push the frontiers of Carnival music, freeing it from any (perceived or real) confines that it may have been forced into, over the years. The band refers to this process as "Freeing the Carnival".