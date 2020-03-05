Police Association on Crime and Security
The murder rate for 2020 thus far is at an alarming rate, The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association joins us in studio to give their perspectives on crime and security and also how it relates to its membership.
In Her Own Words
In today's In Her Own Words, we highlighted Attorney-at-Law Jasseran A. Hosein. She is currently in private practice, primarily civil, family and conveyancing matters. She states "Being a Lawyer is empowering and being able to help others is one of the inspiring aspects of the legal profession." She joined us to share her journey and contribution to society.
National Quarries Company Limited
Representatives from the National Quarries Company Limited joined us on set to put into context the operation and functions of the organisation.
TUCO Tobago Zone
Ainsley King, Chairman of TUCO Tobago and Opoku Ware, Member of TUCO Tobago joined us to set to share their perspectives on Tobago's Calypso competitions and areas that require improvements.
Triathlon Event
The Logistics,Opportunity & Events Inc. Ltd is hosting its Kraken Trinidad 140.6/70.3. It is an International Triathlon, which starts with the swimming category in Chaguaramas, a cycle to Arima then South on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway to Dibe, a ride to the Queen's Park Savannah where participants begin the running leg of the race.
Black Power: Looking back at 1970
50 years ago, a group of students took their protest to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, demanding social justice and equity. That day launched the Black Power Movement, forever changing the social landscape of the country. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with our report.