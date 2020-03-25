353 samples have been tested at the Caribbean Public Health Agency, 57 of those tests have returned positive.This means there have been four additional cases recorded since Monday.
Case one has a history of recent travel. Case two is known to have had contact with a person with a history of recent travel.
Cases three and four are two additional nationals who returned from a cruise but entered the country separately from the group of sixty-eight nationals who returned from the same cruise. The Ministry maintains that persons need to adhere to the guidelines given to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
It's no secret that the virus and fears surrounding it, will probably be with us a bit longer than we'd appreciate. How are the effects of Social Distancing affecting family relationships?. We spoke to Kelly Mc Farlane, a Clinical and Organisational Psychologist for our Focus on the Family segment.
The impact of COVID-19 on big business has been widely discussed but,what about the community level?. We got some perspectives with Rampersad Sieuraj - President of the Penal Debe Chamber of Commerce and we continued the focused on the impact of business during the time of COVID-19, we were joined by Jai Leladharsingh Coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers.