T&T records its first Covid-19 case
The Principal of the Maria Regina Grade School has closed the school for one week as T&T's first case of COVID 19 was confirmed in the parent of one of its students. The announcement of the school's closure for sanitization follows the announcement that Trinidad and Tobago is no longer COVID-19 free. Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh joined us via the telephone to provide an update.
State of the Economy
Dr. Bhoendradatt Tewarie joined us on set to give us his perspectives on the State of the Economy, also amid the announcement of our first case of COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago, what impact would it have on the present state of the economy.
World Kidney Day 5k walk
The Kidney Recipient Support Group is hosting its 11th Annual Health Fair and Walkathon.. The event takes place on 15th March at the Eddie Hart Savannah.
TUCO audit
Errol Ballantyne, Calypsonian and member of TUCO joined us on set to give an update of its audit.