Prison Officers Association on inmate riot
Officials say that Tuesday's prison riot at Remand Yard Golden Grove lasted around three hours.According to officials, 240 inmates were involved and 12 of them were injured. Two prisons officers are being treated for injuries sustained during the incident. Ceron Richards, President of the Prison Officers Association joined us via the telephone to discuss.
Chamber on PM's Announcement
The T&T Chamber says it supports the Government for its strong response to the public health threat facing the country.In a media release the Chamber added that they believe the expansionary monetary policies announced are needed at this time to allow for liquidity in the system. The reduction of the reserve requirement from 17% to 14% along with the reduced repo rate will increase the money supply.
Jamaica records first Covid 19 death
Jamaica has recorded one death from the COVID-19 Virus. That person was a 79 year old man. Balford Henry, Senior Reporter at the Jamaica observer joined us via the telephone to discuss.
FIFA rules against TTFA
Football's governing body FIFA has shut down the T&T Football Association board and will install a normalisation committee for a period not exceeding 24 months. Now, several more questions are being raised about the person placed in charge of that committee. Lasana Liburd, Editor, Wired868 joined us on set to share his thoughts.