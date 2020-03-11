Focus on the Family
What are the impacts of parental or family influence on a child's confidence? Today we explored various factors and methods in relation to the Influence of the Family Environment on Self Esteem.
Archdiocesan Family Life Commission
For the year already, we have seen a number of fatalities due to domestic violence. These cases are a cause for serious concerns. In an effort to address the issues of intimate partner Violence, the Archdiocesan Family Life Commission is putting on an event entitled Dealing with Violent Relationships. It is a Panel Discussion carded for 14th March at St. Benet's Hall, Mount St. Benedict.
MPowerTT
Empower, Embrace, Educate and Elevate, these are the tenets for the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs' Mpower TT Programme. The programme seeks to address issues essential to the male development, promote the importance of having positive male role models, strengthen the network of support for young male citizens, and create national interest in positive male empowerment. It specifically caters to young men, sixteen to twenty-nine (16 - 29) years of age.
Rudolph Walker celebration
Trinidadian Actor, Rudolph Walker is known for these films; Love they Neighbour (1975), East Enders (1985), King Ralph (1991) and The Thin Blue Line (1995). He joined us on set to share his success and his journey.