Unions on COVID19 effect
Members of the public were asked to limit their travel to emergencies only which include, the inter-island ferry. Measures are expected to be implemented at all public transportation hubs. SWWTU leader Michael Annisette joined us on set to share his thoughts.
Food safety and security amidst Covid19
Food security has become a worldwide concern as a result of Covid-19. This country's food import bill is over one billion dollars and current restrictions may see us opting to buy more locally produced foods. What measures are farmers putting in place to ensure that more produce can be made available?
The impact of COVID19 on the sporting world
One by one, sporting events are being postponed globally. All except the Tokyo Olympics thus far according to the Japanese Prime Minister. How are we treating with the impact locally? TTOC President Brian Lewis joined us o nset to discuss.
T&T Basketball athlete in Spain gives update
T&T Basketball Athlete Chike Augustine originally from Laventille but now based in Spain, sent us this update on how things are like over there.
How will Pandemic leave be granted
They say all categories of workers have been considered in the Pandemic Leave provision, but with subcategories existing within those categories, a breakdown on how Pandemic leave will be granted was discussed at length at the Labour Ministry's Media Conference yesterday.