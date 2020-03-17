TTRN on Covid19
Safety concerns have been raised by nurses working at the hospitals identified to treat those with the Covid-19 Virus. The Ministry of Health has confirmed five positive tests for the virus, the latest a twenty six year old male.
TTUTA on Covid19 impact
All Learning Institutions are to be remain closed until April 20th, according to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley. This is in keeping with this country's measures to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 Virus. Parents and teachers are asked to come up with innovative ways, where by home schooling or online education until the end of that period.
TTPS on Covid19 impact
Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us on set to update us on some of the services that have been adjusted by the police due to the Covid-19 Virus.
Down Syndrome Awareness
Down Syndrome Family Network was supposed to have their annual Conference in the lead up to World Down Syndrome Day which will be observed on Saturday. Due to Covid-19. the Network has postponed the event but is Director Natalie Mohammed still managed to join us to speak about Down Syndrome Awareness.
Trini living in Itlay gives update
Madelina Grigori, resident of Ravello, Italy joined us to give an update on the situation in one of the hardest hit countries.