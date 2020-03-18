Focus on the Family
The world is now fixated with the term 'Social Distancing' as a result of the COVID-19 Worldwide outbreak. To some, the term seems to be confusing as socialization usually involves anything but distance. Now that students and some workers are home, to combat the spread of the virus, how do we stay connected during social isolation?
Caribbean Airlines COVID-19 update
This country's airports are now closed to all non-nationals as a precautionary measure to fight Covid-19. The Government maintains that all positive COVID-19 cases have been imported therefore, only nationals will be allowed to enter the country over the next two weeks. What does this mean for ticket holders and what safety measures have CAL implemented to protect staff?
Planting Seeds Season 4
For those who are practising Social Distancing, watching television may be one way to pass the time. Local series Planting Seeds returns to TV6 tomorrow from 8:30 pm.
Book Launch: Jerusalem Gates and Biblical Project
Jerusalem Gates and Biblical Proect Management is a book written by Dr Kenrick H.Burges. A book launch is scheduled for month end, is it still on?
Digicel COVID-19 update
Several businesses have made changes to their service operations due to COVID-19 and communications company DIGICEL is no different.