Covid19 and Tourism
The number of COVID-19 cases have been increasing globally, today will get the views of the Hotel & Tourism Association and how great is the impact of Coronavirus on the tourism industry.
ICONETECH 2020
The UWI St Augustine is hosting its International Conference on Emerging Trends in Engineering & Technology - (IConETech-2020). It takes place on 13th -15th, March at the Faculty of Engineering.
Pioneering women's health project
120 Under 40 Global Family Planning Champions- Bill and Melinda Gates Institute is putting on its 120 Under 40 Collaboration for Safe Sustainable Miscarriage Management in Trinidad & Tobago. The event was held 4th and 5th March in Tobago.
Model United Nations
The Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain is hosting its Model United Nations 2020 which focuses on Climate Change and includes team climate challenge. One hundred students across Trinidad and Tobago are set to participate. The event takes place on 14th and 15th March at Radisson Hotel.