Political Landscape
Senator Saddam Hosein of United National Congress joined us on set to give the Opposition's perspectives and concerns regarding the proposed amendment of the Interception Communications Bill 2020.
TTPS Information Drive
Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us for the TTPS information Drive, where there was an open forum with respects to policing.
Consumer Affairs Division
Consumer Affairs Division is hosting its World Consumer Rights Day on March 15th. The event will incorporate Activities and Other Initiatives of the Division.
Superpharm Kidney Month
Building awareness of Kidney Diseases is critical at a National level. World Kidney Day 2020 is observed on March 12th.