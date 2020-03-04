Focus on the Family
As usual on a Wednesday we spend some time on our 'Focus on the Family' segment. The family is one of the most important institution in society, however, many things vie for our attention, but how do we ensure that we are putting the family needs at the forefront? Today, we will explore the factors in Striking a balance in prioritizing the family.
Parental Support Group Workshops
The Community Mediation Services Division of the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts is hosting its Bi- Annual Parental Support Group Workshops and Community Inclusive Mediation. The event takes place on 6th and 20th March at NAPA Restaurant and Hotel. The ministry seeks to continue to embark on a number of initiatives that aims to encourage the adoption of behaviors consistent with the underpinning philosophy of mediation, restoration and peace building.
Billboard in her own words
Today in our special series, IN Her Own Words, we are highlighting Chelsae-Marie Lee Kong a certified Chef with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Culinary Arts and Food Service Management from Johnson & Wales University and Associate of Science Degree from Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute. She has worked in private homes, hotels and restaurants both in Trinidad and in the U.S. Most recently, as a Sous Chef at a hotel on South Beach, Florida. She is currently based in Trinidad providing a customizable catering experience- offering both savory and or sweet dishes.
Artiste's Forum
In our Artiste Forum, we chatted with the Groovy Soca Monarch winner 'College Boy Jesse'.