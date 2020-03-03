Minister on Carnival
Minister of Community Development, Culture & the Arts, Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, joined us in studio to give her perspectives on how successful was carnival 2020, and what we can expect going forward.
TTPS Information Drive
As is customary on a Tuesday, Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar from the TTPS joined us in studio.
Guyana Elections Campaign
The polls have closed in Guyana as it held general and regional elections on Monday. The results of those elections are not just critical for Guyana's future but for that of the regiojn and Trinidad and Tobago in particular in light of the huge oil and gas finds in Guyana. TV6 News Political Editor Juhel Browne brings the highlights of Guyana's election day.
In Her Own Words
On Monday we began our series - In Her Own Words, where we recognise women from various backgrounds in the lead up to International Women's Day. Today, we are highlighting Cheryl Sue Wing, an inspirational speaker,visionary entrepreneur,medical aesthetician, image consultant and woman's advocate, with over 30 years in the beauty industry.