Guyana Rallies
Soca artist Farmer Nappy is on stage in an election rally in Guyana as his 2019 hit 'Garbage Bag' seemed to be the tune of choice for political parties. Juhel Browne is in Guyana and filed this report.
Ministry of Works and Transport
Rohan Sinanan joined us via the telephone to discuss today's launch of the Ministry's UTURN Software Management System. The Ministry has stated that this new modern technological platform will allow for the full implementation of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act No. 9 of 2017 for the introduction of a Demerit Points System, new Traffic Ticketing System, and Red-Light Camera Enforcement System in Trinidad and Tobago.
Community Spotlight: the boy from behind the bridge
As we return to our series Community Spotlight, we are highlighting 19 year-old Elijah Bernard, he is an upper 6 student of Trinity College Moka and resident of East Port of Spain. Elijah's mission is to put an end to gang violence within his community and by extension Trinidad & Tobago. To achieve this he is desirous to pursue a degree in forensic science at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan New York. He is inviting anyone who like would like to donate to his cause to assist him to attend John Jay College of Criminal Justice in his efforts to bring awareness to the plight within his community and speak out against organised crime and gang violence.
In her own words
Today we begin our series, In Her Own Words, it is in dedication to International Women's Day. We have on set Rhonda Glynn - Chief Disruption Officer, Zoma Business Solutions. She is an internationally certified instructor/trainer, with over 29 years working experience in the aviation industry. Rhonda started Zoma Business Solutions in 2018, a business consultancy based in Trincity. Her company believes that "The future is now" - and that technology is the vanguard of major change.
St. Dominic's Children Home
Sr. Arlene Greenidge - Manager of the St Dominic Children's Home and Petra Ramsubhag - Clinical Pyschologist for SDCH joined us on set to discuss the changing needs of the home, including some of the challenges children face and measures that are being put in place ensure healing from trauma.
Monitoring Covid 19 Virus
Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health and Dr. Erica Wheeler, PAHO/WHO Representative Trinidad and Tobago (and Netherland Antilles) joined us on set as we continue the discussion on the Novel Coronavirus - COVID-19