The government has come in for criticism for its handling of the social issues resulting out of the Covid-19 pandemic. Education and the returning of nationals is what the Movement For Social Justice says the could have been handled differently. Ppolitical leader David Abdulah joined us via Zoom.

Slate 2020: UNC St. Joseph

While there are traditional "safe seats" for the two major parties, marginal constituencies have been a major deciding factor in the outcome of elections. St. Joseph is one of those seats. Highly contested a few years ago with a by-election after the departure of Herbert Volney from the People's Partnership, the PNM won that seat with Terrence Deyalsingh who secured it again one year later in the 2015 general election. The UNC is hoping to swing things in their favour with candidate Ahloy Hunt, who joined us via zoom.

TTPS Information Drive

From a climbing murder toll to the video taping protesters, it's certainly a busy start to the week for the TTPS.

Masters of Prep

Natalie-Anne De Silva- Project Officer of Digicel Foundation joined us to tell us more about the app 'Masters of Prep'. It is scheduled to be launched on Friday and will also be available for download on the same day, via the Google App store. The App is geared towards assisting students with disabilities to enhance their skills in emergency preparedness.

Nalis covid 19 online projects

The National Library and Information System Authority has expanded its services during the Covid-19 pandemic to meet the needs of the public. Free access to books , journals, E-storytelling and E-arts and craft are just some of what is available on their social media platforms. They've also launched a new initiative to document the local Covid-19 experience through the project 'In your own words: COVID-19 in T&T'.

COP: LIGHTS ARE ON BUT NO ONE HOME

The Commissioner of Police at the weekly TTPS media briefing sought to clear the air on a number of issues which occurred at the Queens Park Savannah in front of the US Embassy Monday evening...

BALDATH ON CPL

Former TTCB Executive Member Baldath Mahabir believes Trinidad and Tobago is ideally poised to host the Caribbean Premier League. Mahabir says barring weather conditions...

BARRACKPORE OIL SPILL

Dozens of Barrackpore residents who live near the South Oropouche River are calling on Heritage Petroleum to immediately clean the watercourse.

CONFRONTATION BETWEEN POLICE AND PROTESTORS

A stand-off between Black Lives Matter protesters, which included Political Leader of the New National Vision, Fuad Abu Bakr, and the police led by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith at the Queens Park Savannah on Monday.

HERITAGE TANK RUPTURES

A massive storage tank belonging to Heritage Petroluem ruptured on Sunday afternoon while undergoing a pressure test.

BARBER SALONS NEW NORMAL?

With Phase four of the Public Health Measures returning the country to economic activity in line with the "New Normal" guide-lines...