Places of worship to reopen
The council of Evangelical Churches is the umbrella body made up of over fifty Christian denominational organizations and their respective churches in T&T. While the announcement of the reopening of places of worship is a welcomed one, the Prime Minister also announced a time limit of sixty minutes. With many Evangelical services known to have sermons with that time period alone, how are those congregations going to adapt to these new measures?
Beauty industry reopens
It's been a long wait for members of the beauty industry, since their closure almost three months ago due to Covid-19 restrictions.As promised, the Prime Minister gave the green light for the barbers, hair salons and spas to operate with the implementation of social distancing.
Political Landscape- Regional
The failure of a water tank at Heritage Petroleum has left several areas in the Point Fortin and La Brea districts without water. There are reports of homes being flooded due to the situation. Mayor of Point Fortin Kennedy Richards Jr. joined us to give an update.
Slate 2020: NNV
Still no election date yet but, political parties are readying themselves for the anticipated announcement. Screenings, alliances and manifestos are being drafted all in the name to defeat the ruling PNM government. How are things shaping up for the New National Vision lead by Fuad Abu Bakr. He joined us via zoom to discuss.
Artiste's Forum
Gospel Artiste Jahzy from his debut album 'Home' was launched last month and is available on all Digital platforms. Jahzy also hosted an online concert to commemorate the occasion, of course you may also know him from OCM's Gospel Station Word 107.1 fm.