Slate 2020: PNM Tabaquite Candidate
Political parties are still rolling out their slates for the 2020 election but there are a few confirmed candidates for the two major parties. Former Police Association President Michael Seales joined us, he is the PNM's Candidate for Tabaquite.
UNC Virtual Meeting
The Opposition United National Congress held a virtual political meeting last evening where their leader, former Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar addressed supporters.
Start of the 2020 wet season
We are early in the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which began on Monday. Currently the country is under an adverse weather alert which kicked in from 3 am and is expected to continue to be in effect until 4 pm. Mr. Kenneth Kerr, Chief Climatologist (Ag.) at the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service joined us via zoom.
Building resilience in the workplace
On a rain day like this, many of us who are back out to work are probably wish they can be allowed to work from home today. The adjustment back into the office life may be a bit more challenging for some. Or perhaps it's the other way around, where you're dying to get out of the house and back to a proper working environment. Aisha Perry- Counselling Psychologist Counselling Matters Ltd. joined us to discuss.
Technology and the new normal
Whether you're a fan or not, many have echoed the sentiments ' thank God for technology' during this Coronavirus pandemic. It has allowed us to experience and engage in ways many of have are not accustomed to but also, perhaps giving us a peak into what the future may look like. Liam Donnelly, Digicel's General Manager of Business Solutions joined us to discuss Digicel's role in Technology advances.
International Pan Ramajay
While the world is very much still under Covid-19 restrictions in some form, the sustainablity of sectors have come into the question. The entertainment sector has not allowed the pandemic to keep them quiet, online concerts and virtual battles have kept fans occupied during the stay at home period. How about competitions ?