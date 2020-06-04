Slate 2020: PNM Point Fortin
Yesterday we spoke with the Senator Obika, the UNC's candidate for Point Fortin. The ruling PNM swept all six electoral districts in the December 2 local government poll and Kennedy Richards Jr. was nominated unopposed to the position of Mayor. What made him decide to throw his hat in he ring for Member of Parliament? He joins us via zoom to discuss.
PNM still to decide on Grande
It was the most coveted Corporation in last year's Local Government Election and after the PNM's defeat, it seems like they are paying extra attention to the region for the general election. Last Friday, former West Indies Cricketer and Former Red Force Coach Mervyn Dillon was selected for the Toco/ Sangre Grande but that confirmation was short lived. It was later revealed that the selection was on hold. One of the candidates screened for area, President of the Agricultural Society Dhano Sookoo joined us to discuss.
Slate 2020: Congress of the People
Still without a date for the election, parties have been preparing themselves with screenings and virtual meetings. The Congress of the People have been engaging in Zoom meetings to reach supporters during this Covid-19 period. They are also a part of the Better United Group, along with other political parties.
Anti racism protests in the US
All four Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's death have been charged. On May 25th, Minneapolis police officers arrested George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, after a deli employee called 911, accusing him of buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. Seventeen minutes after the first squad car arrived at the scene, Mr. Floyd was unconscious and pinned beneath three police officers, showing no signs of life. His death has sparked mass demonstrations globally, calling for an end of discriminatory treatment of persons of African descent. American Jo Wheeler who is in T&T due to Covid-19 joined us via Zoom to discuss.