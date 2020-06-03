Slate 2020 UNC Point Fortin
The battle lines have been drawn and candidates are seeking to persuade the population to why their party is the best option. The main parties are presenting lots of new faces at the polls, leaving no room for some incumbents. This is true for the constituency of Point Fortin,where incumbent Edmund Dillon was replaced by new mayor Kennedy Richards Jr . However the UNC's candidate Senator Taharqa Obika is not intimated as he claims,the neglect in the community has been unbearable. Senator Obika has engaged in walk abouts and even launched Spoken Word Competition for the youth in the community.
Slate 2020 PNM Sangre Grande
Political commentator Ralph Maraj joined us via the telephone as we keep our eye on Slate 2020 looking ahead to the general elections.
Focus on the Family
E learning and Virtual Classrooms sprung into heightened action during the Covid-19 Pandemic.Teachers and students had to quickly adapt to their new normal, how fruitful is it? Particularly for the pupils in primary schools where parents may also need to be involved in the actual teaching sessions to ensure that full attention is given. Another concern for primary schools is the Secondary Entrance Assessment Exam however, the Ministry says talks are ongoing with stakeholders regarding the sitting of the exam. Lance Motley- President, National Primary Schools Principal Association joined us.
E Caribbean
Online services is has seen a spike in activity since the start of the Coronavirus Pandemic. Let's tell you about the platform ECaribbeanonline.com, it's an integration of eBay, Craig's list, Amazon and Ali baba that offers a variety of products and services. Rennie Warner CEO & MD eCaribbeanonline.com and Khadine Sealy Director Customer Experience, eCaribbeanonline.com joined us to tell us more about an event happening later today.
Dragonzilla
Here's another Dragonzilla Story Time episode courtesy the NGC Bocas Children's Fest. Today's storyteller is Dara E Healy performer, storyteller and the founder of The Idakeda Group. Here she is with this week's story 'The Hammer that Made Music'.
Africa TT Festival
Beginning this Friday, TV6 will partner with the African Film Festival TT until June 7th, we are joined by Melanie Jones- AFTT Festival coordinator.