Gov't on Phase 3 reopening
Additional businesses reopened yesterday as part of Government's Phase three plan. Are businesses receiving the promised support from the Government? Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee Scoon joined us to discuss.
Slate 2020- PNM Candidate Moruga Tableland
It's politics time and the 2020 Slate is heating up. The two major parties are gearing up for another showdown. The People's National Movement candidate for Mayaro Winston 'Gypsy' Peters who is no stranger to the politics, but still fairly new to the PNM after rejoining two years ago joined us via the telephone.
TTPS information drive
It seems like there are some still bent on breaking the Covid-19 regulations. Police held 41 along the South-East Coast alone over the weekend, they are expected to appear before the court in July. Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us via the telephone to tell us about the post covid-19 preparations.
Slate 2020- UNC Candidate Moruga Tableland
The Opposition UNC says poor representation is why the incumbent was not reelected and they are not afraid, of the new PNM candidate. Michelle Benjamin says she understands what the community needs.
Artiste's Forum
Singer/Songwriter Raihana Khan is set to debut her Album 'Alive' on Friday. The project was completed during the Covid-19 pandemic and touches on every day themes with the hope to appeal to a wider audience. Rai joined us via Zoom to tell us more about her music project.