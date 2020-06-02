Gov't on Phase 3 reopening

Additional businesses reopened yesterday as part of Government's Phase three plan. Are businesses receiving the promised support from the Government? Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee Scoon joined us to discuss.

Slate 2020- PNM Candidate Moruga Tableland

It's politics time and the 2020 Slate is heating up. The two major parties are gearing up for another showdown. The People's National Movement candidate for Mayaro Winston 'Gypsy' Peters who is no stranger to the politics, but still fairly new to the PNM after rejoining two years ago joined us via the telephone.

TTPS information drive

It seems like there are some still bent on breaking the Covid-19 regulations. Police held 41 along the South-East Coast alone over the weekend, they are expected to appear before the court in July. Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us via the telephone to tell us about the post covid-19 preparations.

Slate 2020- UNC Candidate Moruga Tableland

The Opposition UNC says poor representation is why the incumbent was not reelected and they are not afraid, of the new PNM candidate. Michelle Benjamin says she understands what the community needs.

Artiste's Forum

Singer/Songwriter Raihana Khan is set to debut her Album 'Alive' on Friday. The project was completed during the Covid-19 pandemic and touches on every day themes with the hope to appeal to a wider audience. Rai joined us via Zoom to tell us more about her music project.

GETTING READY FOR CSEC/CAPE EXAMS

Ready for CSEC and CAPE exams?. Well, for schools to be ready for an intake of students, they have to become compliant with health regulations to limit the spread of COVID-19.

KAMBON ON T&T POLICE TREATMENT OF PERSONS

Director of Pan-African and Regional Affairs, Khafra Kambon weighs in on the existence of prejudice in this country following the death of George Floyd in the United States of America and the human rights protests that have followed.

A COUNTRY AT WAR ? PART 2

Many of you continue to question the judiciary's role in the fight against crime and the inconsistencies in sentences for persons with firearms

CENTENARIAN WISHES FOR UNITY

For many people who have had their birthdays in the past three months, they say COVID restrictions made it one they will never forget.