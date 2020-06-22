Political Landscape
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley addressed the nation last Saturday, where he announced the reopening and extended hours for more establishments. Bars, Cinemas and group sports are just some areas that can now engage in activities under the Covid-19 protocols. Dr. James Winford, Political Analyst, joined us to discuss.
Unmasking the vote: General Election- Chaguanas East constituency
Independent Candidate for Chaguanas East Shiraz Khan joined us via zoom. Shiraz is known for his work in the Agriculture Sector and his involvement in trade union movement.
Unmasking the vote: General Election- San Fernando West constituency
Senator Sean Sobers is the candidate for San Fernando West, representing the United National Congress. Fairly new to the political scene, he has gained some experience on the platform and in the senate. The attorney is seeking to whisk away votes from one of the Government's strongholds.
Crisis Management
Crisis Management has always been a critical aspect of any corporation to help address particular / controversial public concerns. During the pandemic, many businesses have or will have to lay off staff due to the struggling economy. Posts have made it's way into the public's domain locally from companies who have parted ways with employees to much criticism from the public. Now with the Black Lives Matter movement, companies are faced with even more problems regarding crisis management. As owners / staff are now finding themselves in hot water for things they have said in open forums or on social media. Carla Williams Johnson, Media Marketing Consultant at Carli Communications joined us to share some insight.