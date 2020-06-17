Political Landscape
Former Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation and Councillor for Toco / Fishing Pond was one of the latest persons to screen for marginal seat of Sangre Grande for the PNM. It's a coveted seat particularly for the PNM after losing the Corporation last December on the Local Government Election. How did the screening go?
Focus on the Family: COVID
It's time for our Focus on the Family segment and today we are focusing on the impact on the single parent. Specifically, the Single Father as we look ahead to Father's Day. Most businesses have now reopened, which means more and more parents are returning to work. With no child-care or schools reopened for physical learning, the balancing which can become very stressful now comes into play.
BLM protests and policing
The global Black Lives Matter has called into the question policing tactics when dealing with crowds and tense situations.Local demonstrations also saw a standoff between those gathered and a police officer, that created a major talking point within the public domain. One security expert and Fmr. Head of the National Operations Centre Commander Garvin Heerah is calling for virtual conference meeting of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police to address potential threats and impacts of the BLM movement on policing in the region.
Dragonzilla story time
It's time for another Dragonzilla Storytime episode, courtesy the NGC Children's fest. This is all a part of he NGC Bocas Lit Fest now scheduled for September as a result of Covid-19 pandemic. Today's storyteller is Thelma Perkins. Thelma was born in Birmingham England during the 2nd world war, to a Jewish mother & Trinidadian father. In 1994, she published her first book "In Search of Mr McKenzie", which was co-written with her sister Isha. She has since published other books and today will read for us from 'Rock Fishing at Bloody Bay'.
Habitat for Humanity
It's part of their membership drive,Healthy @ Home fund-raising campaign. There are many ways you can participate in the virtual run, to give us full details, we were joined by Tracy Hutchinson Wallace - Corporate Communications Officer and Ken Corbie Chairman Yes Careers & CITE UP