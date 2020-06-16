TTRN demands more for nurses
Members of the Nursing Fraternity have been engaged in protest action, as they continue to call for the inclusion of a hazard allowance as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.In response, Chief Executive Officer of the North Central Regional Health Authority Davlin Thomas says all workers are insured. TTRN President Idi Stuart joined us to discuss.
Unmasking the vote
The Tobago based Progressive Democratic Patriots will contest the two Tobago seats in the upcoming general election. Political leader Watson Duke, who is the party's candidate for Tobago East, joined us to discuss more.
TTPS Information Drive
Policing during the Covid-19 pandemic can be challenging, not just worldwide but right here in T&T. We are still seeing persons being arrested for breaking violations while sadly, the murder toll continues to climb. Acting Superintendent Wayner Mystar joined us for an update.
UWI ready for new semester
The Covid-19 has changed how be basically do everything, including our approach to learning.The University of the West Indies St. Augustine has modified teaching methods for online learning focuing on accredited undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across eight diverse faculties. Applications are now open for Admissions for the new academic year which begins in September, Professor Brian Copeland, Campus Principal joined us to tell us more.
Gem pod
Have you ever heard of G.E.M Pod? It is locally designed and engineered technology that can help safeguard you during the pandemic. There are several models of GEM Pods from very basic to most sophisticated including facial recognition and body temperature. Burt Marcellin Creative Director Marcellins' Creations and Media Works Wasin Ali Biochemist QualiMed Limited joined us to discuss.