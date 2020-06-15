Mid Term Review
The Government presented its mid-year review last Friday, announcing a budget deficit of $14.533 billion, which was substantially more than the $5.287 billion projected at the time of the pre-Covid-19 budget presentation. The Government reiterated its safety measures with the declaring that "We are in a good place." According to the government, over 22,000 persons have received these salary relief grants, representing 70 per cent of eligible applicants, at a cost of over $32 million. Dr. Roger Hosein- Economist / UWI Lecturer and Mariano Browne- Economist, joined us to discuss.
TTUTA General Council maintains position
It's a square-off between the Government and TTUTA as both seem resolute in their positions. The Ministry of Education says the August 20 date stands and the exam will go forward. However, the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association says there's no change in the General Council's decision. The association is against both the SEA date and the stipends offered as compensation. To help us understand a bit more, the position of the teachers was TTUTA President Antonia De Freitas.
Gyms gearing up for reopening
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has indicated that the reopening of Gyms & Fitness Centres will be announced when he next addresses the country this Saturday. Gyms like many other establishments encourage activities that would usually involve crowd participation. How are they adjusting to the Covid-19 protocols?
Sales as a profession conference
Jarrod Best- Mitchell and Lyndon Brathwaite viz Zoom, the co-founders of Sales as a Profession annual conference joined us this morning. It's the second edition and it's scheduled for this Thursday from 9 am – 3 pm.
Regional & International News
A New and United Guyana (ANUG) yesterday accused rogue elements at Gecom of collaborating with APNU+AFC to have the March 2nd general elections annulled and it said the lawful course for Commission Chair Claudette Singh is to declare the winner of the polls.
Also, district in the Chinese capital is under a strict lockdown due to a coronavirus cluster at the city's biggest wholesale market. The new cases have sparked fears of a second wave of infections. Officials are calling for increased testing and sampling to prevent the virus from spreading.