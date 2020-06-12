NAPSPA on SEA and new term
It's official, SEA pupils, teachers and principals will return to their classrooms on July 20 for preparations for the August 20th examinations. The announcement was made on Wednesday at the Government's Covid-19 Health Conference. Daily stipends were announced to compensate the teaching community for working during the vacation period. Lance Mottley NAPSPA President joined us to discuss.
Grow it yourself challenge
For those of you who have stepped up our kitchen garden game during the pandemic, this competition may be of interest to you.The "Grow It Yourself Challenge" Kitchen Garden Competition kicked off on Monday and continues until July 22nd. There are various elements to the competition with over $250,000 in prizes to be won. Rodelle Phillips-Simmons, Manager Corporate Communications joined us to tell us more.
Sportsmax quarantine lineup
Though the Covid-19 measures have restricted many activities and operations, organziations have been finding innovation ways to connect with their audience. SportsMax is a major player in Caribbean sport and entertainment, they've been keeping their viewers company at home with classic sporting games and series, to help pass the time. President and CEO of SportsMax Oliver McIntosh joined us via Zoom.
Trini good media
They're fresh off the heels of their weekly Thursday podcast 'Over the Hump', Trini Good Media is set to host their second 'Conversations Day' tomorrow at The Writers Centre, 14 Alcazar Street, St Clair from 2-6.30pm. Trini Good Media is embracing the opportunity to bring together different people and perspectives, under the banner of respect, openness and compassion.